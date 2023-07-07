VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.13, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion, which would represent changes of +9.84% and +36.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

