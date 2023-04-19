VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $32.92, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $831.77 million, up 99.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.84% and +31.62%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.76, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

