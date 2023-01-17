VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.21% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $765.59 million, up 99.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.11.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

