VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $27.59, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.79% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $377.87 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

