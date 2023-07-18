VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.55, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.44% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the prior-year quarter.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.84% and +36.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.73.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

