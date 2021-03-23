VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VICI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VICI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VICI was $28.2, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.87 and a 150.44% increase over the 52 week low of $11.26.

VICI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). VICI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports VICI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VICI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VICI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VICI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 41.1% over the last 100 days. VICE has the highest percent weighting of VICI at 3.45%.

