VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VICI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VICI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.03, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VICI was $32.03, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.35 and a 65.79% increase over the 52 week low of $19.32.

VICI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VICI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports VICI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.5%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VICI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VICI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VICI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (VICI)

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (VICI)

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICI)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (VICI)

NuShares ETF Trust (VICI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BJK with an increase of 19.73% over the last 100 days. BEDZ has the highest percent weighting of VICI at 5.16%.

