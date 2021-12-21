VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased VICI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.49, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VICI was $27.49, representing a -17.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.35 and a 12.16% increase over the 52 week low of $24.51.

VICI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VICI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports VICI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.53%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vici Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VICI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VICI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ)

VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK)

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BEDZ with an increase of 3.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VICI at 4.52%.

