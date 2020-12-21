VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VICI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.74% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.79, the dividend yield is 5.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VICI was $25.79, representing a -10.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.75 and a 161.83% increase over the 52 week low of $9.85.

VICI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VICI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports VICI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.71%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VICI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VICI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VICI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BJK with an increase of 38.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VICI at 4.34%.

