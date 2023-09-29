VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $29.10, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.44% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $899.44 million, up 19.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion, which would represent changes of +10.36% and +37.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.26, so we one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.