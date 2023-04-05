VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $32.12, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 15.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $810.38 million, up 94.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion, which would represent changes of +9.84% and +29.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

