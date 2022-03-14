VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $26.77, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, down 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $402.29 million, up 7.47% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +34.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.