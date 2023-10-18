VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $28.74, demonstrating a -1.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 25, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing an 8.16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $899.44 million, indicating a 19.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.88% and +37.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Currently, VICI Properties Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

We can additionally observe that VICI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.