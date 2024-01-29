VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $926.32 million, showing a 20.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.29.

We can additionally observe that VICI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.