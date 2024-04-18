VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $27.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.66%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $942.27 million, indicating a 7.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.65% and +5.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Currently, VICI Properties Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.67.

One should further note that VICI currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

