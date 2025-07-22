VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.45, marking a +2.14% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.6, showcasing a 5.26% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $996.07 million, indicating a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.31% and +3.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% higher. Right now, VICI Properties Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.18, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that VICI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.