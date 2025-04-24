VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $32.46, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.57% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 3.57% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $985.56 million, indicating a 3.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion, which would represent changes of +3.1% and +3.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.19 for its industry.

It's also important to note that VICI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

