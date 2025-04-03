VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.66, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 5.97%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.65% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 3.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $986.41 million, up 3.67% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $3.99 billion, indicating changes of +3.1% and +3.71%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.95, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 4.11 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

