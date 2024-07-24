VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $30.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2024. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $956.61 million, up 6.51% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $3.84 billion, indicating changes of +4.65% and +6.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.86 of its industry.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.35.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

