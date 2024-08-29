VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ending at $33.06, denoting a -0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $958.68 million, indicating a 6.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.12% and +6.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.27% upward. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.66.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 5.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.