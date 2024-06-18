VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.11, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $954.24 million, indicating a 6.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion, indicating changes of +4.65% and +6.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. VICI Properties Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VICI Properties Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.61.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

