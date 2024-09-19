VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) standing at $32.81, reflecting a -0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.47% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $958.68 million, reflecting a 6.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.12% and +6.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 5.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.