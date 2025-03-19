VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $32.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.58, marking a 3.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $985.12 million, indicating a 3.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion, indicating changes of +3.1% and +3.53%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.91% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

