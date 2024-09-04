VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.62, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.62% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of VICI Properties Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 3.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $958.68 million, indicating a 6.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.12% and +6.24%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. VICI Properties Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.6, so one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that VICI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.36.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.