VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $26.73, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.79% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.04 billion, showing a 4.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.46 per share and a revenue of $4.19 billion, representing changes of +3.36% and +4.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, VICI Properties Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.51.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.