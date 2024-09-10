VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) standing at $34.06, reflecting a +0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.11% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 3.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $958.68 million, indicating a 6.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.12% and +6.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.46.

We can additionally observe that VICI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.38.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

