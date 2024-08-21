VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VICI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, VICI has gained 5.1%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at VICI's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 5 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on VICI for more gains in the near future.

