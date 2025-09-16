VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) was down 1.33% at $32.64. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.86%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.6, marking a 5.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1 billion, reflecting a 3.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $4 billion, indicating changes of +5.75% and +3.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.16% upward. At present, VICI Properties Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.73 for its industry.

It's also important to note that VICI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.