VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $26.61, marking a -2.03% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.02 billion, showing a 3.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.94% and +4.07%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.29 for its industry.

It's also important to note that VICI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.