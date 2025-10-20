VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $31.21, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.6, reflecting a 5.26% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1 billion, reflecting a 3.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.4 per share and revenue of $4 billion, which would represent changes of +6.19% and +3.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.3 for its industry.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 3.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.68.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

