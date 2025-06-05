VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $31.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 3.51% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $995.14 million, indicating a 3.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $3.98 billion, signifying shifts of +3.54% and +3.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Right now, VICI Properties Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.24.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

