VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $32.98, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 3.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $995.46 million, up 4.02% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $3.98 billion, representing changes of +3.98% and +3.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.47, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

