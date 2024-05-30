VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ending at $28.06, denoting a +0.5% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.08%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $953.7 million, indicating a 6.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $3.83 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.65% and +5.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Right now, VICI Properties Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.96.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

