VICI PROPERTIES INC. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - VICI PROPERTIES INC. (VICI) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $762.04 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $732.89 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $1.01 billion from $964.66 million last year.

VICI PROPERTIES INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $762.04 Mln. vs. $732.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.01 Bln vs. $964.66 Mln last year.

