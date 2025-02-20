VICI PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $VICI Reports Quarterly Earnings

VICI PROPERTIES ($VICI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, missing estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $976,050,000, missing estimates of $988,918,172 by $-12,868,172.

VICI PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

VICI PROPERTIES insiders have traded $VICI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GABRIEL WASSERMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $420,125

VICI PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of VICI PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

