VICI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.40, changing hands as low as $31.38 per share. VICI Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VICI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.23 per share, with $35.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.49. The VICI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FEXD
OCIP Options Chain
Funds Holding ALB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.