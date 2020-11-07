Vice President Joe Biden Projected to Defeat Donald Trump

According to multiple news outlets, Vice President Joseph Biden is projected to defeat Donald Trump in a bitterly contested election, where results hinged on several key swing states, including Pennsylvania. Both NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Biden the winner.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes, Biden has surpassed the 270 votes needed. He will be sworn in as the 46th President on January 20, alongside his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, who will be the first female, Black, and South Asian American vice president.

In a statement, Biden said, "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

Donald Trump, meanwhile, Tweeted: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" As of this writing, he is refusing to concede the election.

Despite the closeness of the race in several swing states, Biden held a large lead in the popular vote, with a historic 74.4 million votes, the largest number of votes won in the U.S. by any presidential candidate.

According to NBC News, as of this writing, "The battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina remain too close to call."

Additional reading:

Gautam Mukunda, a Research Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership, has shared his thoughts on a few wide-ranging issues related to the election and leadership:

Presidential Transitions: The Ultimate Merger and Acquisition: What does Joe Biden face when moving into the White House? Even in best of times, the transition is a difficult thing to manage, but has been made worse by the 85% turnover rate at the highest levels of the current administration.

Believing the Numbers: The Implications of a Biden Landslide: This article was written before the election, and although the Biden landslide did not materialize, it takes a look into what could be some of the priorities we could come to expect from the incoming administration.

Long Crisis Ahead: Aftermath of the Election Will Reverberate For Years: Finally, this article covers the long-term implications of the election, particularly as it relates to how American institutions have enabled minority rule rather than respecting the will of the majority.

Columnist and former trader Martin Tillier likewise shared his thoughts in the run-up to the elction:

What Should Investors Do If Biden Wins The Election? Or Trump? Although we now know the answer to the question of who wins, this piece provides investors with a strategy for what to do next with their money.

Election 2020: Looking for Stocks That Can Be Winners Whoever Wins: For investors and traders who are looking beyond the events of this election, here is a look into the future in terms of which companies are poised to benefit.

And finally, be sure to check out our World Reimagined section for thought pieces on the future of business, innovation, and technology in the wake of tectonic shifts brought upon us by the pandemic and social justice movements of the summer.

