Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds.

The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by Blue Origin, Boeing Co BA.N, Lockheed Martin LMT.N and Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N. Other partners will include Amazon AMZN.O, Space X and Virgin orbit, Harris's office said in a statement.

