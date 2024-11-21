Vice President At Federated Hermes Sells $261K Of Stock

It was reported on November 20, that Paul Uhlman, Vice President at Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Uhlman opted to sell 6,311 shares of Federated Hermes, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $261,200.

As of Thursday morning, Federated Hermes shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $41.42.

All You Need to Know About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes provides asset-management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $782.7 billion in managed assets at the end of June 2024, composed of equity (10%), multi-asset (less than 1%), fixed-income (12%), alternative (3%), and money market (75%) funds. The firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 50% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 28%, 12%, and 10%, respectively, for the equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. The company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers, and retail broker/dealers (64% of AUM), institutional investors (27%), and international clients (9%).

Understanding the Numbers: Federated Hermes's Finances

Revenue Growth: Federated Hermes displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 66.7%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Federated Hermes's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.06.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Federated Hermes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 13.11 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.08, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Federated Hermes's EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.75 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Federated Hermes's Insider Trades.

