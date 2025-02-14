Vice President At Avista Buys $213K of Stock

On February 13, David J Meyer, Vice President at Avista (NYSE:AVA) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Meyer's recent purchase of 5,760 shares of Avista, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $213,004.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Avista shares down by 0.0%, trading at $37.25.

All You Need to Know About Avista

Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho and also provides natural gas distribution service in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon. Avista Utilities has electric generating facilities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. AEL&P is a regulated utility providing electric services in Juneau, Alaska that is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the primary operating subsidiary of AERC.

Avista's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Avista's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 63.93%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Avista's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.23. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.21.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 14.72 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Avista's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.52 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.05, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Avista's Insider Trades.

