Vice premier: China will ensure stable and increased grain output in flood-hit Heilongjiang

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Damaged farmland, water conservancy and other infrastructure should be quickly repaired to ensure speedy recovery of agricultural production, state news agency Xinhua quoted China's vice premier Liu Guozhong as saying on Monday.

China will ensure stable and increased grain output, and prevent epidemics from occurring in flood-hit areas, Liu was quoted as saying.

Liu made the remarks when visiting cities in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Aug. 13-14, where floods swamped farmlands and displaced thousands in the past few days.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Toby Chopra)

