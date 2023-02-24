US Markets

Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc is leaving the company -email to staff

February 24, 2023 — 11:48 am EST

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vice Media Group Chief Executive Officer Nancy Dubuc is leaving the company after five years, according to an email to staff Friday that was seen by Reuters.

The veteran television executive joined Vice in 2018, succeeding the company's co-founder, Shane Smith, who resigned as CEO following a New York Times investigation of its workplace culture.

"I am proud to leave a Vice better than the one I joined," Dubuc wrote in her email to staff, which described the company as thriving news organization that withstood "unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds" caused by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a challenging economy "all of which forced us to pivot, refocus and pivot again."

Dubuc's departure comes as a special board committee has launched a sale process. It has been in talks with potential buyers, including the Greek company Antenna.

The board of directors issued a statement acknowledging Dubuc's contributions and saying it would announce new leadership "soon."

Dubuc's departure was first reported by Deadline.

