Vice Chairman of Alignment Healthcare Sells 25,000 Shares. Does This Mean Sell ALHC?

Key Points

Joseph Konowiecki, vice chairman and recently chairman, sold 25,000 shares on June 26.

The sale represented 2.2% of Mr. Konowiecki’s direct holdings.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative activity involved.

This transaction matches Mr. Konowiecki’s established pattern of regular, similarly sized open-market sales, reflecting ongoing portfolio management in the context of shrinking capacity.

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The current vice chairman, and past chairman, of the board of technology-driven Medicare Advantage provider Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) sold 25,000 shares on June 26, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Joseph S. Konowiecki disclosed the sale of 25,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction that netted the executive $575,000.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value $575,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,128,816 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $26.18 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.00); post-transaction value based on June 26, 2026 market close ($23.19).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Joseph S. Konowiecki’s historical trade size and cadence?

The 25,000-share sale is in line with Mr. Konowiecki’s typical open-market sell transactions, which have averaged ~21,600 shares per event across 15 prior sales, with frequent activity over the past two years.

The 25,000-share sale is in line with Mr. Konowiecki’s typical open-market sell transactions, which have averaged ~21,600 shares per event across 15 prior sales, with frequent activity over the past two years. What proportion of Mr. Konowiecki’s direct stake was affected, and how does this impact his remaining capacity?

This transaction reduced direct holdings by 2.2%, leaving 1,128,816 shares, and reflects the gradual reduction in available shares; smaller recent trades are explained primarily by declining ownership rather than a change in trading approach.

This transaction reduced direct holdings by 2.2%, leaving 1,128,816 shares, and reflects the gradual reduction in available shares; smaller recent trades are explained primarily by declining ownership rather than a change in trading approach. Was there any indirect participation or derivative involvement in this filing?

No shares were sold from indirect holdings or through derivative instruments; the transaction solely affected direct common stock ownership.

No shares were sold from indirect holdings or through derivative instruments; the transaction solely affected direct common stock ownership. How does the company’s stock performance frame the context for this sale?

Alignment Healthcare shares delivered a 66.14% total return over the past year (as of June 26, 2026), and sales by Mr. Konowiecki have occurred periodically throughout this appreciation, suggesting ongoing portfolio diversification rather than a market-timed exit.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 26, 2026) $23.00 Market capitalization $4.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.26 billion 1-year price change 66.14%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers Medicare Advantage plans and related healthcare services, generating revenue primarily from Medicare premiums and service fees.

Operates a technology-driven healthcare platform, directly managing plans and coordinating care delivery for enrolled members.

Targets elderly individuals and others eligible for Medicare in California, North Carolina, and Nevada as its primary customer base.

Alignment Healthcare is a leading Medicare Advantage provider focused on technology-enabled, consumer-centric healthcare solutions. The company leverages its proprietary platform to deliver personalized care and efficient plan administration, driving growth across select U.S. markets. Its scale and integrated approach position it to compete effectively in the evolving healthcare landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an insider may sell shares of a business. Not all of them signal a bearish outlook for a company’s shares.

But in this case, investors should take notice of Konowiecki’s selling. The executive just stepped down as chairman of the board in June, taking the vice chairman and executive vice president of corporate affairs roles. He and other executives have been steady sellers of the company stock in the past year. While Konowiecki’s sale is part of a trading plan filed in March, investors should be aware that executives are not obligated to sell under such plans — they can cancel the sale as long as they are not doing so on inside information.

Konowiecki received $100,000 in cash for his service on the board last year, in addition to stock awards, and he also serves as CEO of Advanced Sports Media Group.

In short, it’s bearish that Konowiecki is selling, even if the executive still holds 1.2 million shares in the business. Investors should balance this data point with other aspects of Alignment Healthcare to decide whether to invest or continue holding shares. Studies have shown that insider sales are predictive of stock price declines less than half the time.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.