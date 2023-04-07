Vicat (EPA:VCT) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 29.96

The average one-year price target for Vicat (EPA:VCT) has been revised to 29.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from the latest reported closing price of 27.15 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 138K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 25.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 113K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 1.52% over the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 0.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicat. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCT is 0.09%, a decrease of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.20% to 2,379K shares.

