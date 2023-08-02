Vicat (EPA:VCT) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 34.45

The average one-year price target for Vicat (EPA:VCT) has been revised to 34.45 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 32.19 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.50% from the latest reported closing price of 30.90 / share.

Vicat Maintains 5.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicat. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCT is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 2,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 269K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 7.83% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 229K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 175K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 138K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 14.05% over the last quarter.

