Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) to Broaden User Network With New Deal

Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT recently inked a transformative agreement with Intermountain Health, a leading U.S. healthcare system. This strategic collaboration holds the potential to broaden Vicarious Surgical's surgical robotics business customer base while simultaneously improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiencies.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A Few Words on Intermountain Health

Headquartered in UT, Intermountain Health has a prominent presence in the U.S. healthcare sector as a nonprofit system. It comprises 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and a huge network of healthcare professionals. Its health plan division — Select Health — has more than one million members and other health services. Intermountain Health’s efforts to enhance community health and deliver advanced healthcare at sustainable costs have made it a leading player in transforming healthcare.



Importance of the Deal

Vicarious Surgical's partnership with Intermountain Health will help the company gain access to Intermountain Health's extensive network. According to Vicarious Surgical, it will collaborate closely with Intermountain Health’s team of experienced robotic surgeons and integrated, managed-care business. This synergy aims to combine Intermountain Health’s expertise in delivering advanced clinical outcomes and system efficiencies while utilizing the Vicarious Surgical system.

With this partnership, patients will be offered a broad range of minimally invasive treatment options while surgeons will be given enhanced tools for cutting-edge surgical care.

According to Vicarious Surgical, this partnership also signifies a crucial step toward system finalization and regulatory submission.

Market Prospect

Per a recent Market.US report, the global surgical robotics market has a projected CAGR of 15.7%. Starting at $6.2 billion in 2022, it is forecast to surge to $25.7 billion by 2032. The surge in demand is driven by the advantages of robotic surgery, which offers doctors enhanced flexibility, precision and control in performing complex procedures through minimally invasive techniques. Economic factors, including the growing preference for automation and the adoption of advanced technologies, are expected to further fuel the market's expansion.

Share Price Performance

Shares of RBOT have plunged 80.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.1% dip.

