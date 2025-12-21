Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Price Target Decreased by 44.44% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is a decrease of 44.44% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.02% from the latest reported closing price of $2.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicarious Surgical. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBOT is 0.04%, an increase of 21.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 1,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vk Services holds 965K shares representing 15.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 187K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBOT by 60.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 87K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 69K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

