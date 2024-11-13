Vicarious Surgical falls -17.8%

Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) is down -17.8%, or -$1.98 to $9.16.
- Vicarious Surgical price target lowered to $10.50 from $12 at Piper Sandler
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Vicarious Surgical reports Q3 adjusted EPS ($2.87), consensus ($2.55)
- Vicarious Surgical backs FY24 cash burn view roughly $50M
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
