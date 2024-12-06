Vicarious Surgical Announces CFO William Kelly’s Resignation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vicarious Surgical ( (RBOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. announced the resignation of CFO William Kelly, effective January 2025, as he pursues new career opportunities. Kelly, who has been with the company since 2021, will aid in a smooth transition of responsibilities. The company is seeking a successor while appreciating Kelly’s contributions to its growth and innovation in robotic surgery technology.

