Viburnum’s Unchanged Offer for GTN Limited

October 27, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Viburnum Holdings has issued a supplementary bidder’s statement for its takeover bid to acquire all ordinary shares of GTN Limited at $0.465 per share. The company has confirmed that the offer price will not be increased and the offer period will not be extended unless legally required. This move is crucial for investors and stakeholders tracking acquisitions and market dynamics.

